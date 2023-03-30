Agritourism Conference coming April 1

Share Facebook

Ohio State University Extension’s Ohio Agritourism Conference on April 1 is not an April Fool’s Day joke, but it does promise to be fun learning! If you’re thinking about adding or expanding agritourism activities on your farm operation, consider joining us as we learn more about what makes a successful agritourism operation. We’ll will visit two popular agritourism operations in southwest Ohio– Blooms & Berries Farm Market and The Marmalade Lily — with touring and talks planned at both locations.

Here’s the full agenda for the day:

9 a.m. – Registration at Blooms & Berries.

Blooms & Berries, an Inside Look. Jeff and Emily Probst – Owners. Meet the team and take a closer look at how we serve about 100,000 guests a year by staying authentically true to our brand and our team!

Morning breakout sessions, featuring Blooms and Berries Farm Market personnel:

Love Your Staff. Erica Clayton – Retail and Events Personnel Manager. Learn how Blooms & Berries uses culture to create buy-in and develop an amazing guest experience while easing the burnout.

Ag and Operations Show and Tell. Ben Autry – Ag Production Manager and Derek Rice – Operations Manager. This Q&A session explores the equipment barn, workshop and organizational systems, and specialized equipment.

The Market Barn – Shopping is an Attraction Too ! Emily Probst – Owner. Emily shares top sellers and guest favorites!

The Pie Dough $. Marie Graves – head baker and Cathy Probst – Owner. Hear how the team makes and sells 5,000 pies from scratch each year, plus cookies and much more.

Noon – Lunch at The Marmalade Lily Event Venue and Floral Farm, with an operation overview from owner Laura Fisher.

Afternoon general session

Pouring a New Revenue Stream for Your Operation: Adding Alcohol to Agritourism – Peggy Hall, OSU Agricultural & Resource Law Program and Jeff Probst, Blooms & Berries Farm Market

Pre-sale Ticketing Trends – Shadi Hayek, Ticket Spice

Minding Your P’s and Q’s – Trademark/Copyright Concerns in Marketing Your Business – Hannah Scott, CFAES Center for Cooperatives

Employee Hiring, Training, and Empowerment: People Make Your Business – Rob Leeds, OSU Extension Delaware County

Ask Us Anything – Ask that burning question of our experts and your peers

Registration for the conference is $50 and is now open at: https://southcenters.osu.edu/direct-marketing/agritourism-conference.