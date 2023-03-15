AUDIO: An integrated approach through Simplots’ Innvictis

Simplot Grower Solutions is the exclusive provider of the Innvictis portfolio of products. Nick Dame covers the crop protection side of the business, and talks with Ohio’s Country Journal’s Matt Reese at the 2023 Commodity Classic on what it can do for farmers in the Buckeye State. Click play on the audio player to hear more.
