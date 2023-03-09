AUDIO: Ohio Farm Bureau County Presidents recap trip to Washington D.C.

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The annual Ohio Farm Bureau County Presidents’ Trip to Washington D.C. took place this week. Farmer leaders from around the Buckeye state had time to learn about the latest issues potentially impacting their farms, along with getting time to discuss face-to-face with lawmakers the concerns facing their operations and communities. While the wide range of topics covered is nearly impossible to fully summarize, in this audio, we gathered a together an eclectic group of the farmers to help recap the three days in our nation’s capitol through conversation.

Guests include Mike Plotner of Union County, John Hummel of Franklin and Fairfield Counties, Mike Hannewald of Lucas County, Amanda Barndt of Wood County, Ryan Mohr of Van Wert County, Jacob Wuebker of Darke County, Kreig Smail of Miami County, Ryan Hiser of Fayette County, Abram Klopfenstein of Paulding County, Richard Maxwell of Perry County, Kyle Stockton of Allen County, and Joe Everett of Shelby County.