The 35th Ohio Beef Expo held March 16-19 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio hosted nine successful breed sales. This year’s event was hosted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA).

This year’s cattle sales flourished with 331 live lots sold at an average price of $3,739 with a live gross of $1,237,600.

