Benson Hill offers unique premium opportunities for farmer-partners

Jeff Johnson of Benson Hill talks with Ohio’s Country Journal’s Matt Reese about the unique set up of their vertically integrated soybean business. They are looking for farmers to grow specific crops for specific needs. He says there are still contracts available for Ohio growers, with limited opportunities in 2023 for a $5 premium in northwest Ohio because of the expanding aqua-market

Johnson says the opportunities for more ROI per acre are considerable versus that of a commodity-based soybean. Learn more at www.bensonhillfarmers.com.