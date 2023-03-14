Bluhm named Farm Bureau OD

Share Facebook

Samantha Bluhm of Bluffton has been named organization director for Allen, Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties.

Bluhm grew up on a beef cattle operation in Wauseon with a crop family farm in Norwalk. She was a member of 4-H for 11 years and in FFA for three years. She showed livestock at the county, state and national level in her youth and has been involved with Farm Bureau since birth.

Her past Farm Bureau experiences include the county presidents and Young Ag Professionals trip to Washington, D.C., the YAP Winter Leadership Experience, Ag Day at the Capital, county membership campaigns and more.

Bluhm graduated from Ohio State University in 2018. Most recently, she was a registered representative for Western & Southern Life and the agricultural teacher at Kalida High School. In 2020, Bluhm was nominated for Nationwide’s Golden Owl Award, which recognizes outstanding agricultural educators.