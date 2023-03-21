CIG Grant webinar March 31

Share Facebook

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Ohio Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is seeking new proposals for cutting-edge projects that will provide new conservation opportunities through the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. In Fiscal Year 2023, Ohio will invest up to $300,000 for new CIG projects. All applicants must submit their applications via Grants.gov by 11:59 pm Eastern Time on May 19, 2023.

Ohio priorities in Fiscal Year 2023 include climate-smart agriculture, urban agriculture, soil health, water quality, and forestry-based sustainable natural ecosystems. Projects may be farm-based, multi-county, small watershed or statewide in scope. For additional information, please contact Ohio CIG program manager Cheryl Rice at cheryl.rice@usda.gov or search for the latest postings at Grants.gov. An upcoming webinar for CIG applicants is scheduled for Friday, March 31, 2023 at 2 p.m. E.T. Interested attendees can join via the below link or phone number:

Meeting Link: https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/events/conservation-innovation-grant-webinar-for-ohios-fy23-notice-of-funding-opportunity

Phone number: +1 202-650-0123,74270577# Phone Conference ID: 742 705 77#

All non-federal entities and individuals are invited to apply, with the sole exception of federal agencies. Projects may be between one and three years in duration. The funding minimum for a single award is $50,000 and the funding maximum for a single award is $150,000.

Awards made through this announcement will be executed through a grant agreement between NRCS and the awardee. CIG utilizes Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) funding. Entities or individuals involved in CIG funded projects must be EQIP-eligible.

Potential applicants should review funding opportunity number USDA-NRCS-OH-CIG-NOFO0001277 for more specific information. All applicants must submit their applications via Grants.gov by 11:59 pm E.T. on May 19, 2023. More information on the CIG program, including a link to application materials and submission procedures, can be found on the Ohio NRCS​ CIG webpage.