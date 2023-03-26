Commodity Classic breaks attendance record

Over 10,400 attendees — farmers as well as exhibitors, industry stakeholders and members of the media — gathered for the 2023 Commodity Classic March 9-11 in Orlando.
The 2023 event broke the previous Commodity Classic record of 9,770 attendees, which was held in New Orleans in 2016.
“The excitement in Orlando was energizing,” said George Goblish, a Minnesota farmer, ASA member, and co-chair of the 2023 Commodity Classic. “We knew going into the event that registration was up 30% over last year, but to have a record-breaking show just blew us away.”
Kenny Hartman, an Illinois farmer, NCGA member, and fellow 2023 co-chair, said, “There’s nothing like connecting in person, and it just felt like everyone was so excited to come together again to see the best agriculture has to offer. I can’t wait to see everyone again at the 2024 Commodity Classic in Houston.”
This year’s event featured more than 30 educational sessions, a sold-out trade show with over 400 exhibitors, a keynote address by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, and policy meetings of the sponsoring commodity associations. Attendees enjoyed a wide variety of presentations from top farmers and well-known industry leaders along with tours of popular Orlando attractions. Guests were also treated to the Saturday night Evening of Entertainment with legendary rock band .38 Special.
The 2024 Commodity Classic will be held February 29 – March 2, 2024, in Houston, TX. For information, visit CommodityClassic.com.