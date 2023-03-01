Corn growers respond to delayed implementation for year round E15

Share Facebook

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed the implementation of a plan from eight Midwest governors to require lower-volatility gasoline in their states aimed at ensuring drivers in those states continue to have year-round access to fuel with 15% ethanol. However, EPA proposed to delay implementation until 2024.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was one of the governors behind the plan. The Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association and the National Corn Growers Association supported the governors’ plan and expressed disappointment over the one-year delay in implementation and the market uncertainty the delay creates for E15 in 2023.

“Governor DeWine took action to ensure Ohioans could maintain access to low-cost, low-emissions E15,” said John Settlemyre, Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association president. “With EPA’s proposed delay, Ohioans could lose access to E15 this summer, removing the opportunity to save drivers money. We urge EPA to prevent that disruption and we thank Governor DeWine for his support on this important issue.”

EPA approved 15% ethanol blends, or E15, in 2011 for use in all 2001 and newer vehicles, which account for more than 96 percent of vehicles on the road today. Retailers have increased availability of E15, often marketed as Unleaded 88, to offer consumers choice and lower fuel costs, as well as increase the fuel supply. E15 has been sold year-round for the past 4 years, but outdated regulatory barriers continue to hinder permanent full-market access to E15.

Last year, as the nation faced fuel supply challenges, President Biden directed EPA to use existing agency authority to prevent a disruption in E15 availability between June 1 and Sept. 15. As a result, continued availability of E15 increased the nation’s fuel supply and saved drivers an average of 16 cents per gallon nationwide. New research from the University of California, Berkeley shows ethanol has helped to cut U.S. gas prices by an average of 77 cents per gallon from 2019 to 2022 for a total savings of $95.1 billion each year for us consumers.

In April of 2022, Governor DeWine and other Midwest governors informed EPA of their decision on lower-volatility gasoline. The Clean Air Act gives governors the authority to act on these matters as they consider their states’ consumers and air quality. The Act gives EPA 90 days to approve the governors’ plans. However, EPA took 10 months to issue the proposal, which now includes a delay in implementation until 2024.

In response, 17 U.S. senators, including Senator Sherrod Brown, called on President Biden to direct EPA to again use the agency’s existing authority to allow for the continued use of E15 through this summer. Ohio Corn & Wheat supports the senators’ request and strongly urges EPA to use its authority to increase the fuel supply through uninterrupted access to E15.