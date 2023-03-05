Duling steps in as president of Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts

Share Facebook

Putnam county farmer and Soil and Water District Supervisor, Jeff Duling, assumed the role of president of the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Districts during the annual Partnership Meeting held in Columbus. This meeting brought together nearly 500 conservation leaders throughout the state, including Supervisors and staff from Ohio’s 88 county SWCDs, agency and staff from the Ohio Department of Agriculture, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, The Ohio State University, commodity and environmental groups, and many more. The event focused on the theme “Conservation Conversations” and focused on the relationships Soil and Water Districts have with their constituents.

“I am extremely honored and excited to assume the role of President,” Duling said. “This is a great time to be involved with Soil and Water Districts and to lead the Federation. During my tenure I want to focus on developing the relationships districts have with the people in their community to bring meaningful conservation practices to more people in Ohio.”

During the annual meeting, the OFSWCD Officer slate was completed to consist of President Jeff Duling (Putnam), Samantha Steiner (Warren), 2nd Vice President Brad Luckey (Carroll) and Dave Anspach (Clermont). Matt Peart, past president will complete the officer team.

The OFSWCD is a non-profit organization providing support and assistance to Ohio’s 88 county Soil and Water Conservation Districts. County SWCDs provide a variety of conservation related assistance and programs to landowners and user’s of Ohio’s working lands — working hard to keep soils productive and waters clean throughout the state of Ohio.