       

Farm Bill top of mind for Farm Bureau county leaders in D.C.

March 13, 2023 Buckeye People, Country Life, Top Headlines, Uncategorized, Videos Leave a comment

Ohio Farm Bureau leaders from around the state gathered in Washington D.C. for the 2023 County Presidents’ Trip in mid-March. Leading conversation was the Farm Bill, back up for its five-year update. Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood spoke with Ohio Farm Bureau’s Brandon Kern, along with Ashland County Farm Bureau President Jake Kline on that and other topics in this video. We also hear from a variety of lawmakers that addressed the group, with concerns regarding agriculture, including the Farm Bill, crop insurance, East Palestine, and more.

Check Also

Farm bill decisions for risk management in 2023

By Chris Bruynis, Ohio State University Extension educator, Ross County If I could accurately predict …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Admin Login
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved