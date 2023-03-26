Federal judge blocks WOTUS in two states

In mid-March, a federal judge in a Southern District of Texas blocked the Biden administration’s rule defining Waters of the United States (WOTUS) under the Clean Water Act from taking effect in two states, Texas and Idaho, in litigation that National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) participated in as part of a coalition of national agriculture and business groups to ensure that the rights of producers, farmers, ranchers, and landowners are protected from regulatory overreach.
The next week, a federal judge in North Dakota agreed to allow the same coalition to intervene — join as parties — a similar lawsuit filed by a coalition of 24 state Attorney Generals, including those in states such as Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota, among other states. The parties, in that case, are also seeking to stop the WOTUS rule from taking effect nationally.
Here is the timeline:
- January 2023 — A coalition of 18 agricultural and business organizations filed suit in federal court in Texas challenging the EPA’s December 2022 WOTUS rule. The lawsuit is joined with a case filed by Texas and Idaho Attorney Generals.
- February 16, 2023 — 24 State Attorney Generals filed a lawsuit in federal court in North Dakota challenging the EPA’s December 2022 WOTUS rule.
- February 22, 2023 — Coalition of 18 agricultural and business organizations request to join state Attorney General litigation.
- March 19, 2023 — Texas court blocks WOTUS rules from taking effect in Idaho and Texas.
- March 20, 2023 — WOTUS rule took effect in 48 states.
- March 22, 2023 — Coalition of 18 agricultural and business organizations are allowed to join challenges filed by 24 State Attorney Generals seeking EPA from enforcing WOTUS rules.