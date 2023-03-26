Federal judge blocks WOTUS in two states

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In mid-March, a federal judge in a Southern District of Texas blocked the Biden administration’s rule defining Waters of the United States (WOTUS) under the Clean Water Act from taking effect in two states, Texas and Idaho, in litigation that National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) participated in as part of a coalition of national agriculture and business groups to ensure that the rights of producers, farmers, ranchers, and landowners are protected from regulatory overreach.

The next week, a federal judge in North Dakota agreed to allow the same coalition to intervene — join as parties — a similar lawsuit filed by a coalition of 24 state Attorney Generals, including those in states such as Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota, among other states. The parties, in that case, are also seeking to stop the WOTUS rule from taking effect nationally.

Here is the timeline: