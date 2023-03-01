       

Learning and leading through Wilmington College Aggies Judging Contest

March 1, 2023 Featured Audio, Livestock, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Scores of young people crowded the Clark County fairgrounds this week for the 65th annual Wilmington College Aggies Judging Contest. Students had the opportunity to compete in multiple disciplines, including agronomy, general livestock, equine, and dairy.

Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood spoke with Aubrey Schwartz, president of the Wilmington Aggies, the student organization in charge of the event. Schwartz is also Ohio FFA President, and talks about how the experience in the past has helped inform her decisions that took here where she is today.

