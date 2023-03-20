National Agriculture Day: 50 years later, farmers are growing a climate for tomorrow

Share Facebook

By John Wilson, State Conservationist, Ohio Natural Resources Conservation Service

Fifty years after the creation of National Agriculture Day, America’s farmers, ranchers and private forestland owners find themselves on the front lines of climate change. They are uniquely positioned to deliver solutions by implementing climate-smart production practices that conserve natural resources, build healthier soils, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and sequester carbon.

National Agriculture Day on March 21 was a day to recognize the producers who are the best stewards of our land. America’s producers are not only providing food, forage, and fiber for today — they are also investing in climate solutions that will ensure a prosperous agricultural future for generations to come. They are growing a climate for tomorrow, for our state, our nation and our world.

Here in Ohio, there are 128,686 agricultural producers operating 77,805 farms on 13,965,295 acres of productive land. The average size of an agricultural operation in Ohio is 179 acres. Our major ag products include corn and soybean crops as well as chickens, cattle, and pigs.

USDA is growing a climate for success for all people involved in farming, ranching and private forest land management. We are working to create an equitable and climate-smart food and agriculture economy built to support both rural and urban communities and empower Ohio producers who feed the world, improve the health, nutrition, and quality of life of all Americans, and yield healthy lands, forests, and clean water. From crop insurance to farm loans, and from conservation to disaster assistance, USDA programs are helping producers conserve natural resources and keep families farming for future generations.

For example, in Ohio, John and Jordan Settlage of Auglaize County worked with NRCS to incorporate prescribed grazing, a nutrient management plan, cover crops, pollinator strips, conservation tillage and more into their operations. They have been recognized for their conservation efforts, most recently at the 2022 Farm Science Review Conservation Farm Family Awards.

At the national level, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) represents the single largest investment in climate and clean energy solutions in American history. This is a historic, once-in-a-generation investment and opportunity for this country and for the rural, suburban, and urban agricultural communities that USDA serves. The IRA promotes climate-smart agriculture by increasing access to conservation assistance. It directs approximately $20 billion to support USDA’s conservation programs that yield climate-related benefits while building resilience in agricultural operations.

USDA is committed to implementing the Inflation Reduction Act quickly and effectively to give farmers, ranchers, and private forestland owners the tools and resources they need to keep their operations productive and on climate change’s front lines.

On National Agriculture Day and every day, USDA is committed to ensuring our programs and investments reach all producers, including underserved producers who haven’t always had the opportunity to benefit from the many resources USDA has to offer. We are committed to ensuring producers have the tools and resources they need to be part of the climate solution. Thanks to our nation’s producers and happy National Agriculture Day!

Learn more about USDA programs at farmers.gov.