NCGA Yield Contest winners recognized

Cory and Carl Atley from Greene County again topped the state in the National Corn Yield Contest, and also came out on top in their category in the nation. Cory turned in the highest yield in Conventional Non-Irrigated in the Corn Belt states with 366.3266 bushels from DEKALB DKC63-91RIB. Carl placed second in the nation in the Conventional Non-Irrigated Class with a yield of 365.5673 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DEKALB DKC63-91.

The Atleys were among 27 growers — three from each of nine classes — who were named national winners, representing 12 states. There were also 538 state winners nationwide. The 2022 contest participation included 6,337 entries from 46 states. Of the state winners,

Jim Dauch of Bellevue, placed first in Ohio in the No-Till Non-Irrigated Class with a yield of 300.9277 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was Pioneer P1197AM.

Don Jackson of Camden won the Strip-Till Non-irrigated Ohio category with 315.6142 bushels from DEKALB DKC63-91RIB. Justin and Scott Haerr from Springfield topped the No-Till and Strip-Till Irrigated Classes. In Irrigated No-Till, Justin had 296.5453 bushels with Pioneer P1222AM (followed by Marc Colburn from Chillicothe with 272 bushels from DKC64-65RIB). Scott won the Strip-Till Irrigated Category with 294.3092 bushels from Pioneer P0953AM.

Justin also won the Conventional Irrigated Category with 302.9453 from Pioneer P0924Q.

The average yield among national winners was more than 340.7245 bushels per acre — more than double the projected 2022 U.S. average of 172 bushels per acre. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second and third place farmers’ overall production categories topped 262.7586 bushels per acre.

“Year after year, farmer participants contribute to building a better crop for tomorrow. By exploring adaption, innovation, and the tools new technologies offer, farmers sharpen their game and set new standards for the industry,” said Tom Hagg, a Minnesota Farmer and current President of the National Corn Growers Association. “One thing I know about corn farmers is how much they love to push themselves to be their best. The 2022 NCYC winners’ class is no exception, this group grew corn like champions.”

Farmers are encouraged through the contest to utilize new, efficient production techniques.

Agronomic data gleaned from the contest revealed the following:

• Average harvest population for the national winners was 37,164 seeds per acre, compared to 34,386 for all entrants.

• National winners applied an average of 203 pounds of nitrogen, 50 pounds of phosphorus and 50 pounds of potassium per acre.

• Average commercial nitrogen use per bushel of yield was 0.85 pounds for the national winners and 0.82 pounds for all entrants.

• 44% of the national winners applied trace minerals, compared to 49% of all entrants.

• 22% of national winners applied manure, compared to 24% of all entrants.

For more of Ohio’s state winners, visit: dt176nijwh14e.cloudfront.net/file/537/State%20Winners%202022.pdf.