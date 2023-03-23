Next Generation Fuels Act reintroduced

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Next Generation Fuels Act was reintroduced in the U.S. Senate today, drawing praise from the National Corn Growers Association. The legislation, which has been one of NCGA’s top advocacy priorities, would lower fuel prices, reduce carbon emissions and help shore-up America’s energy security.

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) led the bipartisan Senate reintroduction along with Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill).

“We’re very grateful to Sen. Grassley, along with Sens. Klobuchar, Ernst and Duckworth, for taking the lead on this priority legislation for corn growers,” said Tom Haag, NCGA president. “The Next Generation Fuels Act addresses some of the country’s most pressing concerns by providing consumers with more options in the transition to cleaner fuels and vehicles and supporting our long-term energy security.”

The Next Generation Fuels Act would clean up our nation’s fuel supply and transition new vehicles to use cleaner, more efficient fuels that also lower costs for drivers. By establishing a clean, high-octane standard for fuel and requiring that sources of additional octane result in at least 40% fewer greenhouse gas emissions, the legislation would allow automakers to significantly improve vehicle fuel efficiency through advanced engines.

The legislation builds on our nation’s clean energy progress by advancing higher ethanol blends and new vehicles that work together to deliver greater emission reductions, cost savings and consumer choice. As NCGA has called on the Biden administration to act to prevent a disruption in access to higher blends of ethanol this summer, the Next Generation Fuels Act would also permanently remove regulatory barriers, allowing for higher ethanol blends and advanced vehicles that deliver greater emission reductions and cost savings in order to maintain a wider range of competitive fuel and vehicle choices.