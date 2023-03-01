Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 1, 2023

Share Facebook

We start with some clouds today as an area of low pressure passes by to our north out of MI and into southern Ontario. This disturbance will trigger some scattered showers over the far northern tier counties, and clouds down to about US 30. Any precipitation will be done by late morning. The rest of the day and the rest of the state turns out partly sunny for today, and temps remain above normal. Tomorrow is mild too, but the sun that we start with will give way to increasing clouds late afternoon and evening. This increase in clouds will come in advance of our next weather system.

Rain will dominate the landscape on Friday. A strong low will exit the southern and central plains tomorrow, heading northeast. The track of the low has shifted farther north and west. This is unsurprising, as it follows the trends of these Oklahoma hook storms from this past winter. But, what that does do is put us solidly in the all rain sector of the storm. We likely miss out on the absolute worst of the storm with regard to heavy rain, but still can pick up half to 2″ rain totals through the event on Friday. Coverage will be 100% and the map below shows the event outcome as we see it this morning. We wont rule out wet snow yet, but at this point feel that the northern move in the track keeps a high likelihood of all rain.

Much colder air blasts in overnight Friday night, holding through saturday and sunday. Clouds give way to sun Saturday, and then Sunday is partly sunny. Clouds thicken overnight Sunday night and Monday morning. A minor disturbance drags across the northern half of the state on Monday, triggering some scattered showers. We are looking at a few hundredths to .3″ with 40% coverage from I-70 north. The rest of the state just sees clouds.

The balance of next week features temps bouncing back and forth on either side of normal as cold and warm air collide over our region. We should stay dry with partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday of next week. On Friday, temps moderate on southwest flow again. However, that flow comes ahead of another potential system for the weekend of the 11th and 12th. Rain will be the primary precipitation type, if the system holds together.