Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 10, 2023

A major pattern change is underway today. Precipitation is the “easy to see” issue today, with rain and wet snow moving across the state. System totals moisture (including what fell last night) will have a liquid equivalent of .1″-.7. In the north, we expect 1-6″ of wet snow, and in the south we are looking at all rain. Moisture will be moving out of the region by this evening. However, the longer lasting part of this pattern change comes on the back of cold air that blasts in today. This cold air stays in control of the state all the way through midweek next week.

We turn out partly sunny tomorrow but will be much colder with temps a good 5-10 degrees below normal. The cold air will stay in that range through Tuesday. On Sunday we see more clouds and we won’t rule out another round of moisture. This time it will be wet snow, mostly in central and southern Ohio. However, we are not projecting much. A few areas may see a coating to an inch, but generally, this is a minor offshoot of a stronger system staying farther south. Just be aware of the potential for some late weekend nuisance precipitation.

Monday and Tuesday feature strong NW flow across the Great Lakes. As such, we see more clouds over Ohio, and we wont rule out some lake effect flurries. By Wednesday we see winds more westerly, and that will allow for better sun, which runs into Thursday morning and midday as well .Temps will not be as cold Wednesday afternoon and we see good moderating of temps for Thursday, but that will be just ahead of our next weather system.

A strong frontal complex is on the way for the end of next week. That front likely passes Friday (17th) afternoon and overnight. It should feature a good amount of rain until we get to the overnight, and then may try to turn to wet snow. Generally, cold air waits until the heaviest moisture is done before it arrives. We are keeping projections of .25″-1″ liquid equivalent for now out of that system with up to a couple of inches of wet snow (mostly in the eastern half of the state). However, we can see those totals change as we get closer to the event next week. The map below shows liquid equivalent potential as we see it at this time l

Behind the front we turn colder again, and likely finish next weekend below normal, and keep temps there to start the week of the 20th.