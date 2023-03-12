Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 13, 2023

Share Facebook

Chilly to start the week. Winds will be coming across the Great Lakes today and tomorrow as Canadian high pressure parks right on top of us. With the flow today, we likely see a decent amount of lake effect cloud cover over Ohio and even a few flurries from time to time. Tomorrow we see more clearing and better sunshine. Temps remain below normal for both days.

Wednesday will not be as cold as we transition to the backside of the high pressure dome, but we don’t wram all that dramatically. Thursday however is much warmer and we get back above normal. THis will come on strong south winds ahead of our next frontal complex.

That front is here for Friday and will bring rain. Rain totals from midnight Thursday night to midnight Friday will be .05″-.4″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. The map below shows rain coverage as we see it this morning. Heavier moisture will be both to the north and the south of us.

Colder air returns for the weekend and it comes with clouds and some sun. Clearing works in for the start of next week on Monday and Tuesday, although temps stay cooler. We finish the 10 day forecast window with a chance of snow and rain next Wednesday the 22nd. The best rain chances are in the southern third of the state while the central and northern thirds may have a better chance of wet snow.