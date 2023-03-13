Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 14, 2023

Share Facebook

Dry weather will be here for today while cold air remains dominant over the region. Cold, Canadian high pressure will set up shop over western Ohio and eastern IN. That will give us better sunshine potential today vs. what we saw yesterday. In addition, north and northwest winds will not be as strong, making for less clouds coming off the Great Lakes. Tomorrow we transition onto the backside of the high, and south winds start to work in. We do not see warming coming right away, but later tomorrow evening we expect some moderation. Sunshine will be in control tomorrow as well. The mildest day of the week will turn out to be Thursday as temps transition to well above normal. Clouds will increase mid to late afternoon.

Our next front arrives on Friday. This will be a cold front sweeping through from west to east. Precipitation still looks like it will split, with a heavier batch going north over MI and ontario, while the other batch stays south over the lower OH valley and TN valley. All told, we are expecting a few hundredths to .4″ in Ohio with coverage at 75%. The map below shows an updated look at Friday rain potential.

Colder air blasts in behind the front for the weekend. The cold air may hit soon enough to force a few wet snowflakes in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, but otherwise, we are mostly dry. We stay that way through the rest of the weekend and through next Thursday. Temps will be below normal through the period with a mix of clouds and sun. We finish the 10 day forecast window with another system late next week on Friday. That system has potential for wet snow or rain mixing with snow.