Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 15, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunshine through most of the day today and we will not be quite as cold. Canadian high pressure starts to move off to the east today, and behind it we see winds turn to the south. That will help to bolster temperatures into the last part of the week ahead of our next front. Today will still be chilly, but not as cold as the first few days of the week. Tomorrow we turn out quite mild over the region. Sun starts tomorrow, with clouds building late afternoon and evening.

Our next front arrives after midnight tomorrow night and works through the state through friday. At this point we expect all rain for the accumulating precipitation, with rain totals ending up at .2″-.6″ on coverage of near 90%. This is an increase in our estimate this morning. The map below shows the scope of the frontal passage. With cold air blasting in over the state in return behind the front, we may have to keep an eye out for a few wet snowflakes before precipitation ends Friday evening, but that will be limited in scope.

We are much colder for the weekend and see a reinforcing shot of cold air for the first half of next week thanks to another arctic high that settle in over the heart of the continental US. For the weekend we expect windy conditions and that may promote a little lake effect snow in addition to a lot of clouds. Most of that threat comes Saturday, but we wont rule out Sunday either. Arctic high pressure sags into the central US Monday, and then slowly works eastward through midweek. This will push temps to well below normal levels for the period. We do expect good sun, but limited warming.

Next Thursday temps start to moderate on south winds ahead of our next front. That front arrives next friday, the 24th, and will again have rain, but also the potential for wet snow to mix in over the northern third of Ohio. Moisture totals look to be .1″-.5″ right now, but there is plenty of time for this system to evolve and moisture projections to change. We do expect temps to moderate going into the week of the 27th.