Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 16, 2023

Very mild today as south west winds dominate ahead our or next front. Temps will be well above normal for this time of year today. Sun that starts the day will give way to clouds. Rain arrives after sunset and in some cases after midnight. But, moisture will spread east through the overnight and through Friday, eventually getting to nearly 90% coverage. We expect all rain, with the colder air waiting until Friday afternoon to blast in, and by that time most precipitation is done. We are looking at .1″-.5″ rain totals for the event.

Behind the front cold air dominates. The change in air mass happens relatively quickly as alluded to above. By Friday afternoon we will be much colder, and on our way into the teens and 20s for overnight. The weekend stays cold with strong west and northwest winds pounding the region. That will bring us plenty of clouds off of the Great Lakes, and also the threat of some lake effect snow at times, mostly saturday, mostly from US 30 north. Strong arctic high pressure settles over the eastern corn belt for next week, Monday through Wednesday. Temps stay below normal.

Next thursday temps start to ease a bit, as winds move back to the southwest. However, our next potential weather system is likely to show up next friday, the 24th, and will have potential for rain and also some wet snow. Cooler temps return behind that for the weekend of the 25th and 26th.