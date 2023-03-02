Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 2, 2023

Share Facebook

One more mostly dry day before we see a significant storm complex come across the eastern corn belt. Today we will turn out partly sunny and temps stay above normal. However, a system moving across the TN valley will bring some clouds to southern Ohio through the day, and we won’t rule out an isolated shower or two in the south either. Clouds will start to increase late this afternoon and tonight over the rest of the state ahead of our next system. .

Rain develops after midnight and spreads across all of Ohio for Friday. We are looking for rains to be significant, but we also are not looking for snow. Rain totals for Friday will be .5″ to 2″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. The map below shows tomorrow’s event. Moisture will try to linger into the overnight, but will not be meaningful. However, cold air does blast in overnight, so we will not rule out the prospect of a few wet snowflakes overnight tomorrow night, but with no consequence.

We are much colder for the weekend, Saturday and sunday. Clouds give way to sun Saturday and we stay partly to mostly sunny on Sunday. Temps are expected to be normal to below normal. Monday sees temps moderate a bit, but we also have a minor disturbance coming through that triggers some scattered showers, mostly over the northern half of the state. Rain totals will be limited to a few hundredths to .3″ with coverage at no more than 60%.

The balance of next week will turn dry, with no precipitation expected Tuesday through Friday. Temps will be cooler overall, but not dramatically cold. Actually, we end up with warm air and cold air battling over the region through the week, leading to some swings in temps. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be in control. Cold, canadian high pressure settles in for Thursday into Friday over the region, taking temperatures to colder than normal levels for the late part of the week. Late on Friday we are seeing a system coming together in the MO valley that will try to lift northeast. This may bring a return of rain threats for saturday teh 11th or Sunday the 12th.