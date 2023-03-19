Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 20, 2023

Share Facebook

Two dry days come in back to back to start this week, but those may be the only back to back dry days the region sees now through the end of the month. We are looking at the development of another very active pattern here. Rains may not all be large, but there will be moisture quite regularly after we get through tomorrow. Today and tomorrow feature plenty of sun and temps that continue to moderate. We find ourselves on the backside of Canadian high pressure today, and that will allow south winds to fuel the warm up today and tomorrow. Clouds increase late tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening.

Our first round of rain develops in the predawn hours Wednesday morning and will bring moisture through Wednesday midday. Rain totals are not that impressive, and will be a few hundredths to a tenth with 60% coverage over the state. However, clodus dominate in all areas. Overnight Wednesday night through Thursday our next round of moisture comes in with a frontal passage that triggers .25″-1″ rains and 70% coverage. Friday another surge comes up the stalling frontal boucary and will produce showers and thunderstorms from US 30 southward to the tune of another .25″-1.5″ and 80% coverage. Friday night through saturday midday another wave of moisture adds potential of .25″-1″.

Colder air comes in behind that moisture for the middle of the weekend, Saturday night into early Sunday. However we don’t clear out completely and by midnight Sunday night, the chance of rain and wet snow returns, lingering through Monday early afternoon. Liquid equivalent there can be .25″-.75″ and 80% coverage.

Tuesday next week should be precipitation free with clouds and sun, and the dry weather holds into the start of next Wednesday before clouds begin to increase again. Next Wednesday night into Thursday (the 30th) another front is set to pass through, bringing rains back, and likely seeing totals of at least half an inch and 90% coverage. It all adds up. The map below shows rain totals from tomorrow night through next Wednesday. This keeps our soil profile fully filled with moisture, and with this forecast through the end of the month, we should be able to mostly put to rest any discussion about early planting potential in Ohio.