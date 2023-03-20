Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 21, 2023

Share Facebook

We will be experiencing our last dry day for a while today. South winds will be in over the state pushing temps to mild levels ahead of a wet pattern that arrives overnight tonight. Sunshine will dominate most of the day but clouds will start to build closer to this evening, continuing to thicken overnight.

Rain begins predawn tomorrow, and then we keep a threat of light shower activity off and on through the mid afternoon. We are not looking at a lot of moisture, but can see a few hundredths to a tenth or two before rain ends. The rest of the afternoon will be mostly cloudy. Rain showers are back for thursday, starting in the north and ending up the heaviest there. Action does spread south through the day, leading to .25″-1″ of potential over 80% of the state. Friday another surge of moisture comes up the front, mostly over central and southern OH. From US 30 south we can see an additional .25″-1.5″ and coverage of 80%. Saturday will feature our last wave of moisture as a cold front sweeps through from west to east. This brings rain showers that can change to and end as wet snow. Liquid equivalent precipitation totals will be .25″-.75″ over abut 75% fo the state. Combined moisture potential from tomorrow through the weekend is shown on the map below…there will be plenty of soggy conditions to go around.

The rest of the weekend is cooler. Sunday starts off partly sunny, but clouds return late. Early monday morning we have another chance of rain showers that will linger through midnight monday. This time, rain totals can be .1″-.75″ and coverage at 75%.

The rest of next week we are colder. Tuesday clodus hang tough and there can be a bit of resurgence of moisture in the east. Wednesday, thursday and friday are dry with sunshine. Temps try and moderate next Friday, the 31st.