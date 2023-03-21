Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 22, 2023

Share Facebook

We move into a wet pattern today with 5 out of the next 6 days featuring rain at least in some part of Ohio. Today, clouds dominate. Moisture does not look to be overly impressive for the day, but we won’t rule out a few hundredths to a tenth or two over about 40% of the state. The rest of us just see clouds. Temps stay mild.

Tomorrow a frontal complex works through the state from NW to SE. Rain totals are expected to be in the .25″-1″ range with coverage at 80% of the state through the day. The front slows some in the southern half of the state, setting up for a second surge of moisture to come up the front Friday. This wave will have rain and a few thunderstorms, and will be predominately in the central and southern parts of Ohio. We still like US 30 as a dividing line, but expect at least some action to get north of US 30, especially in eastern Ohio. Rain totals for Friday will be .25″-1.5″and 70% coverage. Northern areas will miss out. Saturday our final push of moisture, at least for this system, comes through, adding another .25:”-.75″ and 80% coverage. Colder air blasts in behind that front, and we may see rain end as wet snow in some areas of NW Ohio. No accumulations are likely at this point. This pattern continues to suggest too much moisture. The map below shows combined moisture potential from today through Saturday evening.

Sunday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. However, clouds will start to build late in the day and overnight. Another disturbance returns for next Monday with potential for .1″-.7″ on 75% coverage.

Next Tuesday through Friday we should be mostly dry, with clouds and some son. Temps will be cooler to start, and moderate late in the week. We also can’t rule out a few pop up showers for central and northern Ohio next Thursday, but only with 30% coverage.