Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 23, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Keep the umbrella handy now through Saturday. After a patchy start to moisture yesterday, we will have 3 waves of moisture in 3 days coming across Ohio. Today a frontal boundary starts to sag into the state, bringing rain showers to most of the region through evening. The front stalls in southern Ohio for tomorrow, and a significant surge of moisture comes up the front into the state, mostly from I-70 southward. There can be some moderate to heavy rain there with a few thunderstorms. Then on Saturday, a second cold front moves through, bringing another round of rain to about 80% of Ohio. Cold air also will blast in, but mostly after the precipitation is done. Even still, we won’t rule out a few wet snowflakes in northern areas. Combined moisture over the next 3 days, today through saturday, will run from half to 2.5″ with 100% coverage. The map below shows moisture potential for that period.

We will be precipitation free, but cooler for Sunday. Monday turns out cloudy again with another shot at rain. This round will be lighter, at a .1″-.5″ and 70% coverage.

Tuesday through Thursday of next week we turn out partly sunny and cool. We won’t rule out a few showers for Thursday. Clouds build late in the week and we now look to have a significant storm complex that will try to arrive on Friday the 31st, just in time for March to potentially go out like a lion. Rain totals from that late week storm next week have the potential to be .25″-1″.