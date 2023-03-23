Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 24, 2023

Share Facebook

Another surge of moisture is set to move through Ohio today. The frontal boundary that triggered the rain yesterday has stalled over southern Ohio today. A wave of moisture will come up that stalled front from the west and south, bringing rain and thunderstorms to central and southern Ohio. Rain totals can be significant today at half to 2″ with nearly 100% coverage from US 30 south. We expect a bit of the moisture to sneak north of US 30 in spots, but the northern tier or two of counties in the state should stay precipitation free today. Clouds will dominate in most rain free areas through the day.

A final wave of moisture comes through Ohio tomorrow, and this time will bring equal chances north to south. We end up with .25″-.75″ rain totals for Saturday. This will bring combined 48 hour rain totals through tomorrow sunset to half to 2.5″+ and coverage at nearly 100%. The map below shows rain totals combined for today and tomorrow.

Drier for the finish of the weekend and through a large chunk of next week. We expect a mix of clouds and sun for Sunday with a cooler afternoon. Then monday through Thursday we turn out partly to mostly sunny and temps will slowly moderate. Clouds increase again late thursday afternoon and evening.

Another strong storm complex is set to move through for the end of next week on Friday. this has the potential of producing .25″-1″ rain totals over about 80% of Ohio. However, there is the potential for more holes to develop in this system’s coverage. I think its hard to rule out rain to finish the week, but not everyone will have the threat of excessive totals. Behind that system we cool off and go dry again for at least through the weekend…the first weekend in April.