Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 27, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A cold front moves through the state today, bringing moisture and cooler temps. Action actually started last night, but we will take through most of the day today to have this system clear all of Ohio. This afternoon we end up with better rain potential in the east. Clouds break overnight. The map below shows 24 hour rain ending 7AM tomorrow morning .

Drier air moves in for the Tuesday-Thursday period. We will see clouds and sun, but should not see any significant new precipitation threats. Temps will remain cool over the region, with most areas below normal. Clouds build again late Thursday afternoon.

A strong storm complex exits the plains late this week, and will throw rain showers in here after midnight Thursday night, through Friday and finally kicking out to the NE by midday Saturday. Rain totals for the event will be from .4″-1.75″ with coverage at 90%.

After an initial cool down behind the system for Saturday night, temps then moderate later next Sunday and into the following week. As temps moderate, we will have to keep an eye out for rain showers from late Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. The bulk of that action will stay over the northern half to two thirds of the state. But, the rest of the week has potential for more scattered precipitation, as it comes as a direct consequence of cold air battling warm air. IF our warming can push farther north, the precipitation likely moves north with it. IF cold air dives farther south, the bigger round of moisture may move south. There is plenty of room for change near the end of the 10 day forecast window as we are looking at it this morning.