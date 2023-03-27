Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 28, 2023

Share Facebook

Precipitation free weather settles in for the next 3 days. However, we are not going to get exceptionally warm in the short term. Temps actually will be a bit below normal at the outset and gradually warm into the end of the week. Clouds will mix with sunshine through the period, but we will definitely notice the clouds.

Our next rainmaker arrives early Friday morning, and brings moisture all the way into Saturday midday. Rain totals can be .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The stronger thunderstorms look to be a little farther north over MI and Ontario. The map below shows moisture for the event from before dawn Friday to noon Saturday.

Clouds may give way to some late day sun Saturday, but generally we wont clear out until early Sunday morning. The balance of Sunday will see clouds increase late in the afternoon. However, we will be somewhat mild. Scattered showers return Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain totals there can be a few hundredths to .4″ and 60% coverage.

Monday afternoon turns out partly sunny. But don’t get used to it. Rain showers are back for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This moisture is an offshoot of warm air and cold air colliding over the region and battling it out. Moisture for the two days will stand at .25″-1″ with coverage at 80%.

Later next week we likely end up with another frontal passage Friday into the start of the weekend. The soggy pattern does not show much likelihood of letting up very quickly