Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 29, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dry weather continues today over all of Ohio. We expect a mix of clouds and sun as a minor disturbance crosses to our north, but then temps stay near normal. Tomorrow we are dry with sun to start, but clouds increasing for the late afternoon and evening. That increase will be ahead of our next weather system that arrives overnight tomorrow night and goes through all of Friday and the start of Saturday. Rain will be the only precipitation type this time around, and we end up with .25″-1.5″ over 90% of the state. That rain period will be from midnight tomorrow night through midday Saturday.

Clouds hold firm through most of Saturday afternoon, but may break late in the afternoon or evening. Sunday starts with sunshine, before clouds return again late in the day. Partly sunny skies will be in for Monday and hold through a majority of the day.

Tuesday turns out cloudy with rain showers which linger into the first part of Wednesday. Rain totals heading into midweek next week will be .25″-.75″ and coverage at 60%. Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Friday will features mix of clouds and sun and temps that stay near or even slightly above normal. Next Friday turns out to be the warmest out of that stretch.