Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 3, 2023

A wet day today as a significant winter/early spring storm moves through the eastern corn belt. The track of low pressure moves from Evansville, IN to Muncie, IN to Fostoria to Youngstown today and tonight. That track puts us in the warm sector over most of the state, meaning we see predominantly rain. Rain can be heavy, but most of us see rain. However, in far NW Ohio, we will have to leave the door open to wet snow this afternoon and potentially some accumulation into tonight. Generally, the heaviest snow potential will be farther west and north, from northern Indiana into southern lower MI. But, we won’t rule it out in NW OH at this point. Liquid equivalent precipitation totals still remain in that half to 2″ range with coverage at 100% of Ohio today (see map below). Colder air comes in tonight, so even in predominantly rain areas we won’t rule out a wet snowflake before precipitation ends overnight.

Clouds give way to sun tomorrow and the weekend turnt out chilly, but dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Temps will be a bit below normal. Monday we see some moderation, but also a chance of rain showers, with totals of a few hundredths to .3″ with coverage at 60%.

Tuesday through Thursday we are back to partly to mostly sunny skies and temps will be near normal. There can be some inter-day swings in temps, as warm air and cold air battle over the eastern corn belt. Cold air eventually wins, taking control for the end of the week. However before it gets here, we have another system approaching from the SW that can bring scattered rain showers for next Friday.