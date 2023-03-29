Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 30, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Warmer today with south flow developing ahead of our next weather system. We will see partly to mostly sunny skies through the daytime hours, and clouds increasing tonight. Winds will start to pick up as well.

Tomorrow rain moves through the state and will linger through the first half of Saturday. Rain totals from the event will be .5″-1.5″ with nearly 100% coverage. We cool off a bit behind the frontal passage for Saturday afternoon and evening. Clodus will try and break late in the day and overnight. Sunshine starts off Sunday and we expect temps to moderate pretty quickly. We stay mild for next Monday as clouds increase in the afternoon.

Rain returns for next Tuesday, lingering into early Wednesday. Rains can be significant again, with totals of .25″-1.5″ over 80% of Ohio. Behind the front we are cooler for Wednesday afternoon on through Friday. However, temps should stay near normal. There is a system looking to develop right at the end of the 10 day forecast window that may try to move through over Easter weekend, bringing another threat of rain. No matter if it materializes or not, the pattern remains too wet for most areas over the next 10 days, taking us well into April.