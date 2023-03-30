Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 31, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rain around today and the frontal complex does not leave the area until tomorrow midday or early afternoon. Rain totals over the next 36 hours will be significant, ranging from .25″ to 1.25″ and coverage expected to be 90%. However, we do stay mild through the day today and tonight. The map below shows rain through noon tomorrow.

Tomorrow much colder air will blast in behind the front. Strong NW winds will run 15-30 mph. This will trigger some lake effect over the state, first with clouds and then with a few wet snowflakes. The best potential will be in the far NE part of Ohio, but we will not rule it out anywhere. Temps will be dropping through the afternoon.

Sunday sees a return of sunshine and we will not be as chilly. Monday is partly sunny and milder too. Our next weather system arrives Tuesday. This brings rain back to the area, and we have potential for another half to 1.5″ over all of Ohio. The map below shows next weeks’ rain Tuesday into early wednesday.

Behind that system we are colder again, but should see precipitation free weather to finish the week. Temps moderate a bit each day. We are watching a system trying to develop to the west late next Friday that may bring some rain back to the state over the Easter holiday weekend.