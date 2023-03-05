Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 6, 2023

Share Facebook

We have a disturbance moving across MI and southern Ontario Monday, and that will promote clouds over parts of the state, and even a few scattered rain showers down to about US 30. Moisture is not impressive. Areas that see a shower or two will be looking at a few hundredths to a tenth or two. Clouds will be created by this disturbance down into the southern half of the state, but the farther south you go, the more sunshine you can work in to. Temps stay mild for Monday.

Colder air sags down into the state Tuesday and Wednesday with Canadian high pressure. That high pressure dome centers over the eastern corn belt Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday. Temps will be near normal, but not exceptionally cold. Temps moderate on Thursday. We are precipitation free all the way through the period. However, clouds will be building Thursday afternoon and evening.

Our next weather system arrives Friday with rain showers. Rain totals look minor in comparison to what we saw last week. We are projecting .1″-.5″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio on Friday. Action will be done by mid to late afternoon. The map below shows rain potential.

Drier weather returns for Saturday through next Tuesday. We expect mixed clouds and sun. After a cooler weekend, temps moderate again for Monday and Tuesday. Another system looks to arrive overnight next Tuesday night and Wednesday with rain the primary precipitation expectation. Rain totals can be .2″-.5″ with coverage at 90%. All 3 systems in this 10 day forecast period will combine to be less rain production than any single one of the past 3 weather systems over the last week to 10 days. We should see our overly wet (in some areas) soil conditions ease between now and the middle of next week.