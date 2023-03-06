Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 7, 2023

Share Facebook

Colder air sags into the eastern corn belt Tuesday and will park here for several days. Temps will move from well above normal to near and slightly below normal for the period. However we continue to see decent sunshine and drying. We will be precipitation free now through Thursday. Clouds will start to build late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

Rain arrives on Friday. Temps will be chilly enough to mention some wet snowflakes mixing in, particularly late afternoon and evening, but we still feel this system predominantly gives rain chances. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 90% of the state. The map below is an updated look at the precipitation potential and coverage.

Cooler for the weekend with mixed clouds and sun both Saturday and Sunday. Next week starts with more of the same, partly sunny skies and near normal temps, but we see moderating temps for Tuesday as clouds increase. Our next system arrives later Wednesday into next Thursday will have some rain for us. Right now we are projecting .1″-.5″ over 70% of the state, but there is plenty of time for the system to evolve.