Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 8, 2023

Dry Wednesday and Thursday with cool temps holding on. We remain near normal for daytime highs, but colder than where we started the week. Full sunshine is likely today, with sun to be followed by increasing late day clouds tomorrow over the entire state. However, we do not see temps fall off or any precipitation until we get into Friday.

On friday, a frontal complex moves through Ohio. THis system will split into two pieces, with one moving over the Great Lakes and northern Ohio, while the other piece stays well south over the TN valley. We are projecting liquid equivalent precipitation to come in at .2″-.7″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The best threats will be over the northern half of the state, but we won’t rule out a bit of action south either. THe map below shows moisture totals and spread for Friday. Precipitation type will be the bigger story and question. At this time, we expect most of the moisture to come as rain, albeit very cold rain. And then we see wet snow flakes mixing in as well, especially mid to later afternoon as cold air tightens its grip on the region. But, we will take a fresh look at action 24 hours from now.

Behind this system we are chilly over the state for the weekend and a large part of next week. Temps will be a good 5-10 degrees below normal for the period, with highs struggling to get out of the mid 30s. We will be dry for Saturday and the first part of Sunday, but then clouds return. We have to keep an eye out for some moisture to lift up in to the region sunday night through Monday morning and midday. That could produce a few scattered snow showers. Then we see mixed clouds and sun for monday afternoon, through Tuesday and Wednesday. Full sunshine is likely for next Thursday and clouds build Friday ahead of our next system that arrives next Friday afternoon into the following weekend.