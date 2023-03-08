Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 9, 2023

Share Facebook

One more dry day for your Thursday, but changes to our weather pattern are coming. We start with sun for the day, but clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon, ahead of our next frontal complex. Temps today stay near or just slightly above normal, with winds coming from the south. Moisture holds off until closer to midnight.

Friday will see precipitation over a large part of the state. the northern half of Ohio will pick up mostly wet snow, with rain mixing in at times. Southern Ohio will see mostly cold rain. Totals break down like this. from I-70 southward we can see a few hundredths to .5″ of rain, while areas from I-70 north can see 1″-6″ of wet snow. Now, near the Lake Erie lakeshore, those totals can be higher if we get some lake enhancement, but we think that kicks in later in the day on Friday as of right now. Honestly, that is the wildcard in this event. Precipitation does not wind down until late Friday afternoon or early evening. The maps below show liquid equivalent precipitation totals…remember, northern areas will be looking at mostly wet snow.

Our weekend is colder on strong northwest flow over the state. Temps move to below normal levels by a good 5-10 degrees. We get some sun Saturday,but on Sunday more clouds are likely as a system passes by to our south. This can trigger some wet snowflakes as well in central to southern Ohio, but most of the state remains precipitation free.

The cold surge stays in place all week next week. We have plenty of clodus in the forecast for Monday and tuesday but also a bit of sun. We wont rule out some scattered snow showers in there, but do not think that they are newsworthy at this point and only more of a nuisance WEdnesday through FRiday we are mostly sunny and dry, with temps finally starting to moderate on Friday. The weekend starts dry as well but we wont rule out some moisture coming from a system out of the SW the end of next weekend into the week of the 20th.