Ohio Forestry Association holds annual meeting and selects new leadership

The Ohio Forestry Association (OFA) held its annual meeting and awards luncheon on March 2, 2023, at the Columbus Marriott Northwest – Dublin. Tree farmers, loggers, and industry representatives from across the state gathered to hear important industry updates and present outstanding service awards.

One of the highlights of the meeting was the presentation of industry awards:

OFA Logger of the Year – John Jefferson (Jefferson Logging Company, LLC, Crown City)

Outstanding Individual in Government Service Award – Donald Karas (Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, Columbus)

Outstanding Individual in Industry Award – Mike Krol (American Wood Fibers, Circleville)

Outstanding Individual in Private Service Award – Daniel Castellucci (Frontier

Woodland Services, LLC., Alliance)

Outstanding Logging Activist Award – Arnold Matthews (Southern Ohio Logger Chapter, Crown City)

Walt Lange Conservation Education Award – Tom Mills (Ohio Tree Farm Program, Findlay)

Director’s Awards for Outstanding Contributions to OFA Programs – David Bergman (Westerville)

Lashbrook/Woyar Award for Outstanding Contributions to the OFA Foundation – Wayne Lashbrook (Jackson County) and Peter Woyar (New Marshfield)

Jeff Jenkins of Wheelersburg, Ohio, began his term as board president at the conclusion of the meeting. Jenkins has held several positions with Mead Paper/P.H. Glatfelter/Pixelle during his career until he started his own consulting business in 2020, Jenkins Forestry Solutions, LLC. He is also the Appalachian regional consultant for the Forest Resources Association.

The Ohio Tree Farm Committee also held its annual meeting and awarded Mike and Patsy Schmuki, Post Boy Tree Farm (Tuscarawas County) the 2023 Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year. Noah Mechling (Millersburg) received the 2023 Ohio Tree Farm Inspector of the Year award.

The Ohio Forestry Association is a 501(c)(6) that supports the management of Ohio’s forest resources and improvement of business conditions for the benefit of its members in their endeavors to engage in forestry-related industries and enterprises. Learn more at ohioforest.org.