Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 291 | The Auction Guru: Machinery Pete

On this week’s podcast Matt, Dusty, and Joe sit down to talk with Greg Peterson “Machinery Pete.” They discuss how Machinery Pete got started and share stories from his years in the business. Next, Joel talks with Dr. Chad McKay, Associate Professor of Agriculture at Wilmington College, to talk about the college and the 65th Annual Aggies Livestock Judging Competition. Ms. Erin Wollett, Cardington FFA Advisor, talks with Joel about the Aggies Livestock Judging Competition and the importance behind it. Lastly, Matt talks with Dave Brandt about the meme that went famous with his face on it saying “It ain’t much, but it’s honest work.” All this and more on this week’s podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

07:36 Dr. Chad McKay – Aggies Livestock Competition

13:25 Ms. Erin Wollett – Aggies Livestock Competition

19:01 Dave Brandt – Meme

23:26 Back with Machinery Pete