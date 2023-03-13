Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 292 | From Orlando to Washington and everywhere in between

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In the 291st episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg sit down with Putnam County farmer Jeff Duling, president of the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. They preview the upcoming Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference, talk the Haney test for soil health, and much more.

From there, the action doesn’t stop with several interviews following a roundtable with farmers and Ohio ag leaders in East Palestine, looking ahead with a positive perspective after the train derailment and subsequent fire in early February that grabbed world headlines. Brianna Gwirtz talks with Brian Baldridge, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, John Patterson of the Ohio Farm Service Agency, State Veterinarian Dr. Dennis Summers, and local farmer Austin Chamberlain.

Following those chats, Matt talks with Jerry Seiler about the Seiler family winning the American Soybean Association National Conservation Legacy Award.

To wrap it up, Joel hears from a roundtable of Ohio Farm Bureau county presidents recapping their trip to Washington D.C. Guests include Mike Plotner of Union County, John Hummel of Franklin and Fairfield Counties, Mike Hannewald of Lucas County, Amanda Barndt of Wood County, Ryan Mohr of Van Wert County, Jacob Wuebker of Darke County, Kreig Smail of Miami County, Ryan Hiser of Fayette County, Abram Klopfenstein of Paulding County, Richard Maxwell of Perry County, Kyle Stockton of Allen County, and Joe Everett of Shelby County.

00:00 – Intro and OAN/OCJ Staff Update

05:56 – Brian Baldridge and John Patterson

13:26 – Dr. Dennis Summers

16:51 – Austin Chamberlain

20:43 – Jerry Seiler

24:30 – Ohio Farm Bureau County Presidents D.C. Recap Roundtable

40:29 – Back to Jeff Duling