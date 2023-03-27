Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 294 | From Flower Farms to Farm Credit

Share Facebook

On this week’s podcast Matt sits down with Kristin Flowers who is a marketing specialist at the Ohio Ag Net and Ohio Country Journal. Kristin talks about her role with the team and how she manages it on top of being a mom and a grain and flower farmer. Also, she discusses how her farm has evolved into a you pick flower and pumpkin farm.

Joel also talks with Melanie Strait-Bok, Senior Vice President of Agricultural Lending at Farm Credit Mid-America, to discuss patronage week. Also, the CCA of the Year Alex Lindsey, talks with Dusty about this honor and the work he performs. Matt talks with Dave Rowe, general manager of Mid-States’ Wool Growers, about closing its doors after more than 100 years. Lastly, Dale Minyo returns and talks with Dusty about his health over the past couple of months. All this and more on this week’s podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

07:13 Melanie Strait-Bok – Farm Credit Mid-America

18:15 Alex Lindsey – CCA of the Year

21:26 Dave Row – Mid-States Wool Growers

36:21 Dale Minyo – Update

42:28 Back with Kristin