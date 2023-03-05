       

Survey to create a Soybean Management Systems App

By Dr.Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Soybean Specialist, adapted from C.O.R.N. 2023-05

Researchers want to help you grow more profitable soybeans through the power of data science. The concept is to use data-driven knowledge to make profitable soybean management decisions in a systems approach. Soybean agronomists are developing an app to help make those decisions in real time. The more farmer data collected, the more accurate the tool will be. (And…the more data we have from Ohio, the more applicable the tool will be to our state!) The app will allow growers to drop a pin in a field, enter input variables, and receive crop management decision help directly and through online scouting tools such as Sporecaster and Tarspotter.

This is what we are asking from you:

This project is funded by the North Central Soybean Research Program and led by Dr. Shawn Conley at University of Wisconsin- Madison and Dr. Paul Esker at Penn State University. All data we receive will be treated with confidentiality.

