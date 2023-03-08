Take action on managing pest resistance

Share Facebook

By Greg LaBarge, Ohio State University Extension

We all must pay more attention to pest resistance in our chemical control choices. Whether it is natural selection, genetic shifts, or enhanced metabolism, certain weeds, insects, and disease species are becoming more challenging to control. There are several things to consider in pest control to keep the wide range of pest control options on your farm.

Mixing and matching the application timing and site of action of our pesticide options is one important way to limit pesticide resistance. The website https://iwilltakeaction.com has several resources to understand how to mix pesticide products with different modes of action into your applications. Charts list available herbicide, insecticide, and fungicide products with branded premix formulations.

Corn hybrids with insect resistance traits are widely available. Resistant to some traits are found in certain insect species. Many traits are available and packaged in several combinations under different brand names. University entomologists have put together a handy guide to help you better understand the traits, what insects the trait affects, and if resistance has been identified. Find the guide at https://go.osu.edu/bttrait

Plan to beef up your scouting activities in 2023. One reason to get into the field is to look for signs of pesticide resistance. Additionally, we continue to have new pests. Tar spot has gotten a lot of press for 2021 and 2022. In recent years, larvae feeding on corn ears have been periodically a problem in northwestern counties. Monitoring the success or lack of success with pesticides and new pests are good reasons to beef up your scouting plans.