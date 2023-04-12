2023 OAC Spring Meeting with ODA Director Brian Baldridge

Share Facebook

Join the Ohio Ag Council, as we get to know Brian Baldridge, the new director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Matt Reese, editor of Ohio’s Country Journal, will lead us in this visit.

Baldridge was appointed as the 40th Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture in February 2023. He provides leadership for the agriculture industry and oversees numerous regulatory, food safety, and consumer protection programs for the great State of Ohio. Director Baldridge has strong Ohio and agricultural roots, as the 7th generation raised on the family farm in Adams County.

The event will take place Wednesday, April 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center at OSU 2201 Fred Taylor Dr., Columbus, OH 43210.

Click here to register by April 12.