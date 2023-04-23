A conversation with Ohio Director of Agriculture Brian Baldridge

Share Facebook

The director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Brian Baldridge, recently sat down for a conversation hosted by the Ohio Agricultural Council and moderated by Ohio’s Country Journal Editor Matt Reese. This full-length chat touches not only on the Director’s background and agricultural upbringing, but also his perspective on several topics near and dear to Ohio’s farmers including administration priorities, land preservation, and disaster response among much more after his first three months in the job.