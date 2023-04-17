Beautiful week allows for field work

Share Facebook

Last week’s unseasonably warm temperatures and minimal precipitation supported soil dry-down, encouraging many farmers to return to the fields, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Significant soil evaporation was facilitated by last week’s abnormally warm and dry days. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1% very short, 4% short, 85% adequate, and 10% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on April 16 was 60.0 degrees, 10.9 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.12 inches of precipitation, 0.70 inches below average. There were 4.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 16.

Oat progress surged to 41% planted and 5% emerged. Winter wheat was 44%

jointed and winter wheat condition was rated 63% good to excellent, an increase of 1 point from last week. Favorable weather made spring planting preparation possible across the State. Fieldwork included fertilizer application, spraying cover crops, tillage, and tile repair. Farmers reported pastures as remaining in good to moderate condition.

