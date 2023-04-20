Beekman named CFO of Ohio Farm Bureau

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Jodi Beekman of Centerburg has been named chief financial officer for Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

In her role, Beekman will be responsible for coordinating the accounting and finance of the organization, subsidiary companies and management contracts. She will provide oversight for the organization as it relates to tax filing on federal, state and local levels and oversee the financial resources of the organization as it relates to investments and daily cash management.

Beekman will work with the organization’s current CFO Irene Messmer for a period of time before taking sole responsibility for her new position. Messmer plans to retire at the end of May 2024.

Prior to joining Farm Bureau, Beekman spent the previous two years as senior vice president finance and operations at Children’s Hunger Alliance and 13 years as vice president of finance and administration at Experience Columbus.

Beekman received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and is a certified public accountant. Her father, Dr. James Henschen, was a large animal veterinarian in the state of Ohio for more than 50 years.