Building soil carbon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

The following revised article came from information provided by Jon Stika. Jon Stika is a retired Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) soil health instructor. He is also the author of A Soil Owner’s Manual: How to Restore and Maintain Soil Health.

Farmers are looking at carbon markets, just as they look at crop markets, to improve their bottom line. The goal is to transfer carbon from the atmosphere back into the soil. The real question is what conservation practices increase soil carbon? If a farmer is looking to sign a carbon sequestration contract, it makes sense they understand carbon cycling and soil carbon storage.

Carbon market contracts use the term “sequestered carbon”. Sequestered carbon includes oil, natural gas, and coal; carbon that is tied up. Do farmers want to sequester carbon or recycle soil carbon more efficiently? Soil carbon is one of the most limiting nutrients for improved crop production. With an estimated world population of 8 billion people today and many hungry people, perhaps efficiently recycling soil carbon is more important than permanently trying to sequester carbon long-term.

The majority (about 80 percent) of soil carbon comes from the remains of soil microbes, soil microbial produced carbon compounds, or living soil microbes themselves. Of all soil carbon, roughly five times as much comes from soil microbes fed sugars or other living plant roots substances compared to the carbon from the decomposition of above-ground plant residues. This is why it is important to have living roots feeding soil organisms as much of the time as possible in an effective carbon-capturing system.

Sugars exuded by plant roots and the outer layer of sloughed off plant cell from plant roots cells feed soil organisms. About 50% of plant absorbed atmospheric carbon goes below ground to grow more roots and feed soil organisms. The soil organisms then feed the plant many soil nutrients those plants need to grow. During this cooperation between plants and soil organisms, the soil organisms don’t respire all the carbon the plants give them as food, some of it becomes more stable soil carbon compounds that we eventually include in a measurement of “soil organic matter.” Farmers who grow plants to move atmospheric carbon into soil carbon to generate carbon credits for additional revenue need to understand this cycle. No practice(s) will get you additional soil carbon without an understanding of how the soil functions as a biological