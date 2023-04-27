Durbin joins AXIS Ohio

Share Facebook

AXIS Ohio recently added another veteran sales agronomist to meet demand for seed and other agronomic services. Nathan Louiso, owner of AXIS Ohio, announced that Jeremiah Durbin has joined his team as district sales manager in Southern Ohio.

“I’ve always believed in making positions for good people, not people for positions,” Louiso said. “With our increased growth, the timing is perfect for Jeremiah. He brings a unique skill set that will benefit our customers.”

Durbin says soil health is one of his passions. He has been an independent consultant since 2016 and has even served as the Soil Health Specialist for the Tennessee Association of Conservation.

“Farming is about building relationships,” Durbin said. “It’s about working together to figure out those crop production baselines and then growing together. Working with Axis Ohio allows me to have the best of both worlds, soil health and the forefront of seed quality.

“Axis has a systems approach to their seed selection and placement. Asking questions and learning more specifics about each operation allows us to help farmers make the most of every Axis seed they plant. It’s about making the most of that genetic potential.”

He says he is excited to bring his extensive knowledge from the south back to Ohio to benefit the farmers he serves.

“It’s really helped me be a better problem-solver,” Durbin said. “Studying the variables that affect crop yield and soil health in a different location has added to the knowledge I can bring to the table.”

Axis Ohio is an independent regional company for Axis Seed. Axis Ohio has access to all current traits and technologies. Axis Ohio identifies the best soybeans and hybrid corn that will work on individual growers’ farms — matching genetics and traits with farmers’ specific growing conditions and production strategies.

Complete information about the varieties that Axis Ohio carries is available on its web site at www.axisohio.com